USA—In response to the high volume of reports of unexpected visits by members of the Watchtower Society, the FBI has introduced a “Jehovah’s Witness Protection Program.” Under the initiative, families overwhelmed with visits from the notorious cult would be assigned new identities and relocated to a city without a Kingdom Hall. The agency hopes this new program will provide much-needed aid to families that have been targeted for proselytizing.

The post FBI Introduces New Jehovah's Witness Protection Program appeared first on The Babylon Bee.