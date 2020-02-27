FBI Introduces New Jehovah’s Witness Protection Program

February 27, 2020
USA—In response to the high volume of reports of unexpected visits by members of the Watchtower Society, the FBI has introduced a “Jehovah’s Witness Protection Program.” Under the initiative, families overwhelmed with visits from the notorious cult would be assigned new identities and relocated to a city without a Kingdom Hall. The agency hopes this new program will provide much-needed aid to families that have been targeted for proselytizing.

