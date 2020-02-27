Is Calling Someone a Neanderthal …

Yes, one sometimes does see talk of "ad hominin attacks," as in these court opinions—though I think Neanderthals aren't quite what the authors had in mind. My advice: Avoid both "ad homnin" and "per curium."
