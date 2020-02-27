Liberty on Tour in Indonesia and Australia

Any expert in etiquette knows that there are three kinds of manners: good ones, bad ones, and Ron.

Since I retired as FEE president in May 2019, three titles adorn my business cards: President Emeritus, Humphreys Family Senior Fellow, and Ron Manners Global Ambassador for Liberty. It’s a proud, daily task trying to live up to them.

The Ron Manners in that third title hails from Perth, Australia, and turned a vigorous 84 last month. Click on his name to learn more about the flourishing think tank he founded over two decades ago, the Mannkal Economic Education Foundation. Though his interests stretch from mining to education in his native Australia, Ron is known throughout the world’s vibrant liberty movement. If I had an ounce of gold for every conference he’s attended on six continents, I could personally make even the dollar sound again.

The title of Ron’s new book, The Lonely Libertarian: Turning Ideas into Gold—and then Gold into Ideas, sums up his amazing life. By extracting metals from the earth, he created jobs and wealth. Then he put much of his earnings to work on behalf of the very freedom that made that possible. Oh, how I wish more businesspeople would see the great wisdom of such priorities! As Ron writes,

Unfortunately, most of our problems would not have occurred had we been as concerned about preserving liberty as we were about earning a living and paying taxes. Most of us are so busy and preoccupied that we have neglected to preserve the freedom that protects our rights to keep what we have earned.

His book is full of insights and reminiscences of his years in business as well as his time on the forefront of the intellectual battle for free enterprise. The only quibble I might have is with the adjective “Lonely” in the title. Yes, Ron often fought uphill battles with few at his side, but he has so many grateful friends around the globe that I can’t imagine he’s ever lonely. I’ll ask him and his delightful wife Jenny about that when I stay at their home next month in Perth.

Meantime, you can read a very good review of Ron’s book by Benjamin Marks.

The lecture tour in March will be my principal duty this year as Ron Manners Global Ambassador for Liberty. In addition to lectures in Perth for Ron’s foundation, other think tanks are hosting events elsewhere: the Center for Indonesian Policy Studies and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation in Jakarta; LibertyWorks in Perth; the Australian Institute for Progress in Brisbane; the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance in Sydney; and in Melbourne, the Institute for Public Affairs.

Sadly, my first stop was to be Hong Kong for the good folks at the Lion Rock Institute but the coronavirus forced us to take a rain check.

Some of the events are open to the public. For people in those areas who might be interested in them, below are the details as of February 18. Additions and changes may materialize, so keep in touch with the indicated contact persons:

Jakarta, Indonesia

Monday, March 9 : 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, Central Jakarta (by invitation only) Topic: “Seven Principles of Sound Public Policy” Contact: Dahlia Ramya, dahlia.ramya@cips-indonesia.org Other events private

: 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, Central Jakarta (by invitation only) Wednesday, March 11 : 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm – Lunch event with Friedrich Naumann Foundation Topic: “Liberty and Character” Contact: Mrs. Nur Rachmi (Anung), Nur.Rachmi@fnst.org, +62 812-8710-567

: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm – Lunch event with Friedrich Naumann Foundation

Perth, Australia

Thursday, March 12 : 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm – Emerging Leaders 2020 Register here Contact: Eva Christensen, media@mannkal.org

: 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm – Emerging Leaders 2020 Saturday, March 14: Morning – LibertyFest conference Location: Rendezvous Hotel, 24 Mount St Register here Topics: “Excuse Me, Professor: Challenging the Myths of Progressivism” and “A Student’s Essay That Changed the World” Contact: Andrew Cooper, acooper@libertyworks.org.au

Morning – LibertyFest conference

Brisbane, Australia

Sunday, March 15 : 3:00 pm Topic: “Was Jesus a Socialist?” Reserve your seat here Location: Australian Institute for Progress Auditorium, Unit 2B, 50 Logan Road, Woolloongabba Q 4102 Contact: Graham Young, graham.young@aip.asn.au

: 3:00 pm

Sydney, Australia

Monday, March 16 : Private event arranged by Australian Taxpayers Alliance

Melbourne, Australia