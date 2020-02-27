PRINCETON, NJ—The makers of Tickle Me Elmo are releasing a brand new toy based on presidential candidate Joe Biden with a new and exciting twist. Unlike the previous toy which received and reacted to tickles, the Tickle You Biden doles out tickles uninvited and can appear at any moment with its rapidly wiggling fingers at your sides, often surprising you from behind. This fresh take on the beloved classic children's toy will give your child the feeling of being in the warm, lovable presence of one of America’s most beloved presidential candidates.

The post Tyco Toys Announces 'Tickle You Biden' Plush appeared first on The Babylon Bee.