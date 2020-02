BURBANK, CA—Disney has announced that they’ll finally be adding an LGBTQ superhero to their pantheon of iconic characters. The non-binary superhero, named Fluid (they/them), Disney says will be their biggest boost to inclusion yet, and they say this superhero has a very special power: Fluid can turn completely invisible in international markets.

