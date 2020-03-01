My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- AOC’s impressive skill set (healthcare video)
- Biden’s lack of passion and platform
- Bill Kristol and #HOAX8
- The “Mike Pence Rule” looks smarter every day
- Uighur slave labor in China says Wapo article
- Turkey/Syria situation ISN’T a war?
- An optimistic prediction about coronavirus
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 836 Scott Adams: The Biden Bounce, Bernie’s Math, Iran’s Zombie Apocalypse, Uighur Slave Sneakers appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.