Sales representatives at American Express have been bullying small business owners and employing overly aggressive sales tactics to juice card signups, according to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal. (In their defense, the small businesses were acting like total dweebs and, like, asking for it.)

More than a dozen current and former AmEx employees told the Journal that the company’s salesforce misrepresented card rewards and fees, checked credit reports without consent, issued cards that weren’t sought, and held entire businesses’ heads under water while they flushed the toilet.

Bryan Daughtry, owner of a disaster-cleanup company in Ohio, told the WSJ that an AmEx salesperson pursued him aggressively for weeks (and not in a sexy way).

After the unstoppable Bryan-hunter finally got him on the line, she signed him up for a card and sent him a $250 bill in the mail. The problem is, Mr. Daughtry says, he never consented to the card. (And consent should precede any relationship between a man from Ohio and a $90 billion financial services corporation, sexual or otherwise.)

“That left a bad taste in my mouth,” Daughtry told the WSJ. (Which is saying something as someone from Ohio, the home of the 3-Way: Spaghetti noodles, shredded cheddar cheese, and chili with a dusting of cinnamon.)

This behavior can be traced directly to 2015, when Costco ended its long-running partnership with AmEx, say the employees (who are sick of all this bullying and just want to run down to the train tracks and poke a dead body with a stick.)

With the company’s 16-year partnership with Costco coming to an end, AmEx was about to lose access to legions of restaurants, raw kombucha stands, and I genuinely can’t think of any other types of small business right now.

In response, the company launched an aggressive sales campaign to retain as many of those manbun-sporting kombucha artists (and regular business people that I just can’t think of right now) as possible.

Thus began an age of darkness, escalating sales goals, and hefty commissions. (Also, the company may or may not have been growing an army of orcs in the basement.)

Today, AmEx’s portfolio of small business is larger than the combined might of its nearest five competitors. (Which isn’t surprising when you hand out cards like iPads at the Oscars.)

An AmEx spokesman responded to the Journal’s report with a word salad of corporate jargon, saying the company found a very small number of cases that were “inconsistent with our sales policies.”

“We have rigorous, multilayered monitoring and independent risk-management processes in place,” said the spokesman cracking open a thesaurus, “which we continuously review and enhance to ensure that all sales activities conform with our values, internal policies and regulatory requirements.

“We carefully examine any issues raised through our various internal and external feedback channels and audits, and we do not tolerate any misconduct.”

Forty Seven, Inc. Surges 60% on Gilead Buyout

Biotech company Gilead announced it will buy Forty Seven, Inc. for way more than anyone thought it was worth, driving an eye-watering surge in the immuno-oncology company’s stock.

Gilead has been in the news of late due to its efforts to cure the coronavirus with whatever it has sitting around the lab. But the California biotech company is taking a break from saving the world to shore up its portfolio of cancer treatments.

Until now, Gilead has focused on making antiviral drugs for treating HIV, hepatitis, and the flu. But the acquisition of Forty Seven, Inc. will strengthen its immuno-oncology research-and-development portfolio.

Gilead, named for a little-known knight of the round table who always had a snotty nose, said it would pay $95.50 per share in cash for the immuno-oncology, an almost 65% premium on Forty Seven’s Friday’s closing price of $58.

Shares of Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) surged about 61% after the news was announced this morning, while Gilead banked a respectable gain of its own with a small surge of 6.5%.

The $4.9 billion deal is expected to be closed in Q2 of 2020.

North Korea Launches Missiles at Coronavirus

North Korea is freaking out about this whole coronavirus thing and trying to make itself feel better by shooting a bunch of missiles into the sea.

Pyongyang test-fired two short-ranged ballistic missiles into the waters between South Korea and Japan a little after midnight local time last night. (Because there’s nothing like a romantic moonlit missile launch to start the week.)

Shooting junk into the sea is a favorite pastime of the secluded, technically democratic (but not really) nation. However, those familiar with North Korea’s unique brand of 4D chess say the launch wasn’t the usual display of saber rattling and penis waving we’ve come to expect from these test firings.

It’s more likely the launch was intended to instill confidence in North Koreans as they prepare to face the growing threat of coronavirus in the region. (Because nothing makes me trust my government’s ability to stave off a highly contagious illness like a couple of missiles at the bottom of the ocean.)

There has yet to be a single confirmed case of the virus in North Korea (though transparency has never been Pyongyang’s strong point). However, experts say the impact of the virus in North Korea would be disastrous due its sparse and fragile health infrastructure.

Speaking at a politburo meeting this weekend, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un warned of “serious consequences” if the coronavirus crosses into North Korea. Serious consequences not unlike two ballistic missiles fired directly at the coronavirus.

Park Won-gon, a North Korean expert at South Korea’s Handong Global University, told the WSJ that the missile test is likely a message to North Koreans that, even though the country may have to open its borders to foreign aid, the nation’s military might (and ability to show the sea who’s boss) remains strong.

“Kim Jong Un has no choice but to open their society to outside help,” Mr. Park told the Journal.

It’s tempting to make fun of how North Korea tries to solve almost every problem by launching missiles into the sea. But to be honest, the only way I’ve gotten my own family to respect me has been by firing an AR-15 into my stepdad Jeff’s pool.

Distrust of government in Iran has gotten so bad, folks are licking stuff to prove they don’t believe in the coronavirus.

Five Candidates Left on Super Tuesday

Fourteen states will hold their Democratic primaries (or caucuses if they’re a pain the ass) during tomorrow’s Super Tuesday.

About one third of all delegates are at stake in this single day of voting, so it has the potential to make or break a candidate. There’s been a lot of frantic speculation on who could take the most delegates, or even potentially secure the candidacy, tomorrow.

But the Democratic field is looking a lot different than when we left things off on Friday and much of that analysis has to be thrown out the window. (In fact, it’s looking much different than when I started the above paragraph. Mid-sentence, Amy Klobuchar announced she was dropping out and will endorse Biden.)

The first, most obvious change has been the resurgence of former Vice President Joe Biden. Before the weekend, it looked like Joe would be spinning his yarns about the good old days in a YMCA locker room from now on. But after mobilizing black voters for a landslide victory in South Carolina, Joe now has more total votes than any other candidate.

It’s quickly becoming a two-horse race between Biden and the man trying to scare away a bear, Bernie Sanders. And it looks like some horses are going to stay in the race until after Super Tuesday, while several of the horses are packing their horse bags and heading back to Horsedelphia.

Frontrunner Pete Buttegieg and man who is also there, Tom Steyer, dropped out over the weekend, officially making Biden the youngest male candidate running. Meanwhile a woman who eats salads with a comb just to spite her subordinates, Amy Klobuchar, ended her campaign literally as I was writing this article.

There’s a strong possibility that the moderates who supported these candidates will shift their votes to Biden. But early polling suggests that voters generally don’t think with that part of their brain and their votes could be up for grabs to any of the five candidates left in the race. (Holy crap, Tulsi Gabbard is still running.)

The most recent polling shows that Sanders still has a comfortable lead in California and North Carolina, which would give him a significant advantage in tomorrow’s contest. But as we learned in the last election, polling isn’t an exact science. Or even a science.

It’s more like some sort of witchcraft. Except instead of throwing bones, you just holler at the ten people who still have a landline and ask them whasssuuuuup.

