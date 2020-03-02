On Friday, we looked at a Keltner Channel Chart for Docusign, Inc and noted the stock had pulled back after being overbought.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NYSE: PENN).

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment.

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart for Penn National Gaming, Inc.

Back in October 2019, the PENN 1-Month price crossed above the 10-Month simple moving-average (SMA) indicating PENN is on a PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal (circled).

After the moving averages crossed? Prices only climbed higher…

If you had purchased PENN shares when the PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal occurred for the stock back in October 2019, when the stock was around $21.32, you’d be up 41.9% by now.

Not a bad profit for a four-month-hold of a major gambling company.

Now, as you can see, the 1-Month moving-average is still above the 10-Month SMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 1-Month price remains above the 10-Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back down.

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

The post PENN’s Trajectory a Winning Bet appeared first on Laissez Faire.