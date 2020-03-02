The Ease of Government-Created Fear and the Inherent Danger of Panic

Insanity in individuals is something rare – but in groups, parties, nations and epochs, it is the rule. ~Friedrich Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil Ch. 4

It is deadly obvious that people all over the world now allow the force of government to dictate all thought and behavior. This is allowed due to the mentality of the herd, for without that dynamic, government fear mongering would be ignored. But the panic that is present today is astounding, and for what? The flu? If China is taken out of the equation, approximately 100 people worldwide have died of this mysterious flu called Covid-19 according to reporting, with only a few cases reported in the U.S.

According to this story in U.S. News as of February 7th of this year:

“Influenza has already taken the lives of 10,000 Americans this season, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 19 million have caught the flu, and an estimated 180,000 became so ill they landed in the hospital.”

So why is panic so widespread? If the CDC figures for the common flu are to be taken seriously, there could be 50,000 to 100,000 flu deaths this year in America alone, but as of this writing, only two people have died in this country from what is labeled as the new coronavirus. In addition, the deaths in China from flu and pneumonia every year are much higher than that of the U.S. Does the panic associated with Covid-19 make any sense whatsoever given these numbers? How can the kind of hysteria being propagated by governments around the world be warranted? Is this a purposely-generated hysteria meant to create panic at exceedingly high levels in order to gain more control?

Something is amiss here, and corruption from high places seems evident. The CDC has been one of the main drivers of this inflated risk narrative, but it is not only in the vaccine business, but also is deeply in bed with the pharmaceutical companies. In other words, the worse the panic, the more money that is made by the CDC and its partners. This should be very troubling to any paying attention, but other than those in the alternative media, this is mostly ignored.

At this stage of the game, opinions vary greatly about what this new virus actually is, if in fact it is a virus at all, and how it came to exist in China. No one knows for sure regardless of speculation, but there is a substantial amount of evidence that it was man-made, and most likely originated in bio-weapons labs. This is not proven at this time, and the exact causes for this outbreak are still uncertain, but the fact that it has been mostly Chinese specific is more than curious.

Entire economies are being devastated due to the Covid-19 panic. Most all the economic destruction was isolated to China initially, and this fact causes me great concern and suspicion due to the recent political climate antagonism between the U.S. and China. Was this part of a plan to harm the Chinese economy, or was it just coincidence? Could this have begun as a planned event that got out of hand?

The U.S. has also blamed the recent outbreak in Iran on its inability to cope due to economic weakness, but the U.S. has been openly attempting to destroy Iran’s economy for some time through brutal and immoral sanctions meant to cripple that country. These are acts of war that harm not only Iran as a whole, but all Iranian citizens as well. Was the recent coronavirus outbreak there accidental or could it have been purposely planted?

Many countries around the world are now facing extreme economic uncertainty due to this massive panic being spread mostly by governments and so-called “health organizations.” Numerous shutdowns of public and private enterprise, quarantines, school closings, mass surveillance, travel restrictions, among many other invasive measures have been taken.

With all the hype and panic in Asia and Europe, as well as in many other parts of the world, little changed in this country. Travel continued, airlines remained open and little affected, people came and left without much fanfare, and most business continued as normal. Considering the scope of panic around the globe, the U.S. remained unscathed and operated normally while much of the rest of the world was in chaos. This seems curious considering the circumstances.

So what has changed due to the panic-stricken political authorities mandates around the globe? Highly increased surveillance, monitoring, and population control exploded. The large pharmaceutical companies, the WHO and all its donors and partners, and politicians of course, are in line to receive huge amounts of money from the World Bank and governments to develop vaccines. Medical and economic martial law has been implemented around the world, and restrictive measures abound. Internet censorship is much more evident, police powers have expanded, economic instability has reached every corner of the planet, and talk of forced vaccination is widespread.

In other words, control over people everywhere has vastly increased, and even if this so-called pandemic were to end suddenly, these tyrannical control measures and the assault on economic activity will remain in place, and the adverse effects of this paranoia will not go away quietly.

The global elites have already gained much ground over the common man due to this viral panic. Control is the name of the game, and this government created panic has allowed for that control to expand greatly. This is a globalist’s dream, as this is being presented as a global catastrophe, and leaves the door wide open for more global control over all.

The real risk of this so-called pandemic is the tyranny worldwide that will be the result of this idiocy. The following quote was posted by James Corbett recently concerning “the press release that Johns Hopkins and the Event 201 participants put out last month just before “Wuhan” and “coronavirus” became topics of daily conversation:”

“The next severe pandemic will not only cause great illness and loss of life but could also trigger major cascading economic and societal consequences that could contribute greatly to global impact and suffering. Efforts to prevent such consequences or respond to them as they unfold will require unprecedented levels of collaboration between governments, international organizations, and the private sector.”

This is much bigger than a virus. It could be the impetus for much more world government and global control in the future. Every crisis brings more power to the governing systems, and less freedom to the masses. This one will be no different. Panic is very dangerous and deadly to liberty, and each and every government created catastrophe moves us one step closer to total tyranny.

