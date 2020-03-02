The government can’t protect you from coronavirus, but you can protect yourself

Coronavirus is the panic du jour. Governments thrive on panic and chaos. That’s why you’re being constantly scaremongered about this pandemic or that terror attack or climate change.

Government men (and women) use the threat of calamity to steal your liberties and keep you distracted. If the people stopped for a moment and realized who and what was really responsible for the problems being blamed on coronavirus, wage stagnation, inflation, the falling stock market or whatever the talking heads are screaming about at the moment, there’d be rioting in the streets.

Democrat and Republican politicians are using President Donald Trump’s response to coronavirus to ratchet up the discord over the false left-right paradigm. Before that it was impeachment, Ukraine and Russia.

Now we’re hearing from the corporate legacy media that coronavirus is spreading like wildfire and we are on the brink of a global pandemic. It wasn’t long ago that Ebola was coming to America’s shores. Before that it was SARS, Swine flu and Bird flu.

When President Barack Obama was warning us about the coming Ebola pandemic back in the fall of 2014, I wrote how you could and should protect yourself. What works for Ebola works for coronavirus, or whatever pandemic the government and Big Pharma can cook up. Here it is the column in its entirety.

Ebola and flu protection 101: Preserve your life and liberty with peak immunity

Our focus of late has been on politics and the many ways government is stealing your liberty from you by the day. While politics and all that includes is certainly an important topic, it’s not all-important.

In fact, it could be argued that nothing steals our liberty more than being in poor health – because poor health and illness prevent us from reaching our potential and doing all that we want and need to do – and nothing causes poor health more than poor diet and dependence upon the medical-industrial complex and its “cures.” That’s because poor diet and constant chemical exposure reduces our immunity. When our immune systems are weak, we have disease.

There are two words that, if we understand them and use them to our benefit, will shield our families from the scourge of sickness and disease. No, those two words aren’t “flu vaccine,” though that is what you hear – especially this time of year – from your doctor and pharmacy.

The two key words are “peak immunity.” These are indeed magic words that seem to be up in the ether in a far away dream for most people.

We are a sick people because we are programmed to be sick. We have many and varied institutions for sick people, along with a medical cult programmed to minister to sickness.

It appears certain that the medical establishment will soon eat out our substance for pretend medical care and leave nothing but famine in our land. This was true before the scourge that is Obamacare hit us. It is doubly true now.

But there remains a small group of dedicated and knowledgeable people whose parameter of thought is not confined to the control and domination of Obamacare and the pharmaceutical-medical cartel. These are healthy, alert people who have jealously possessed their legacy to natural health. They know what peak immunity is and they experience it and they express it.

They pay no more attention to heart disease and cancer than you would a common cold. They believe and know that their good health and longevity is dependent upon the food they eat and not allowing drugs into their bodies.

The body can only make health out of food. It cannot make health out of drugs. The crime of our age is the deception that drugs can heal or cure sickness that is always caused by some form of malnutrition and chemical exposure. Drugs and chemicals mask disease. They do not cure it.

How many of you are taking a prescription drug right now? According to a leading pharmaceutical dispenser, Medco Health Solutions, more than 51 percent of Americans are taking at least one prescription drug for a chronic condition. If you’re 65 or older, odds are you are taking as many as 14 prescriptions per year. Those aged 80 to 84 are, on average, taking 18 prescriptions per year.

If you are one of these, you are seeking health that you will never find. You will only progressively fill up your body with poison; for that is exactly what drugs are. Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food if you want peak immunity.

In short, food heals. There are dangers found in transfatty acids, hydrogenated and synthetic white flour products and pasteurized milk and the thousands of foodless foods Americans consume; i.e, those found in the center aisles of the grocery stores or delivered out of the fast food window. So what I hope to do here is lead you toward the nirvana of peak immunity and away from the sickness system of the pharmaceutical/medical cartel and the standard American diet.

I don’t believe that it is possible to achieve any sort of immunity, let alone peak immunity, on the average American diet. The average American diet is indeed the gold mine of the medical cult. They would be in rags without it. They depend on it to destroy the health of the nation. They must have sick people to supply the perpetual sickness machine.

So how do we achieve peak immunity? How do we make our immune systems so strong and healthy we could sleep with people dying with “contagious disease” and never even get sick? This includes the disease du jour, Ebola – or SARS, H1N1, avian flu, the common cold or whatever.

It starts with a rested body and a healthy, alkaline diet. Higher alkalization means more oxygen and more oxygen signifies higher immunity.

For an alkaline diet we must consume whole, nutrient-rich foods, mostly from raw, living sources. When you eat more than 50 percent raw foods, you can stop the inflammation triggered by processed, refined or even cooked or baked foods.

Our diet should be 80 percent vegetables (organic) with only 20 percent meats (preferably free range and not exposed to GMOs or antibiotics). If you are looking for a “diet plan” to help you, I recommend the Nutritarian Diet by Joel Furhman (and no, I’m not receiving a kickback or compensation for this recommendation). Avoid anything processed, which creates acidity in the body. Acidity leads to disease.

We should stay hydrated with fluids. Powerful tonics that can help fight viral infections are herbal teas containing cats claw, ginseng and ginger root; and chamomile tea can help calm your nausea. Also drink plenty of green tea. But don’t forget water. People – seniors especially – drink too little water. Water helps the body flush away toxins and acids.

There are a number of natural supplements you can take that boost your immune system. But peak immunity begins with a magic foursome. That magic foursome is calcium, vitamin D, vitamin C and vitamin F. The calcium should be calcium lactate, calcium citrate or calcium bicarbonate. The vitamin D should be natural vitamin D3. The vitamin C should be whole complex vitamin C (not just ascorbic acid). And vitamin F is a special form of fatty acid, linolenic and linoleic acids, which are converted to arachidonic acid in our livers.

This foursome is a synergism. This means that they not only work together, they are interdependent.

Calcium lactate is the perfect form of calcium because it quickly converts to calcium bicarbonate, which is the only kind of calcium you can ionize in your bloodstream. Other forms of calcium go through about a dozen changes to become calcium bicarbonate. Calcium bicarbonate is ionized by vitamin D and put into the bloodstream.

So far we have the right calcium. We took it into the gut and we used vitamin D to transfer calcium from the gut (in the form of bicarbonate) into the bloodstream.

Our bodies require a lot of calcium lactate and a lot of vitamin D. Researchers have now discovered that the human body requires many times the RDA of vitamin D supplementation because nobody gets anywhere near enough sunshine, especially in the winter months.

Vitamin D3 is really a hormone. Long suppressed by the medical establishment, it is now being reluctantly embraced. More and more studies by mainstream medical publications are showing vitamin D3’s benefits in suppressing a host of infections. A study published by the National Institutes of Health in PubMed in 2012 stated, “vitamin D is a key factor linking innate and adaptive immunity, and both of these functions may be compromised under conditions of vitamin D insufficiency.”

Of course you boost you vitamin D levels naturally with sunshine. Foods like beef liver, cheese, egg yolks and fatty fish also add vitamin D to your diet. Cod liver oil is a time-honored source as well.

Vitamin F is primarily arachidonic acid derived from fat meat and real butter. It is third and pivotal in this magic foursome because it is the biochemical basis of diffusible calcium in the tissue. And diffusible calcium is absolutely essential and paramount in the great battle of fighting back all kinds of viruses.

Now to the fourth part of the magic foursome, vitamin C. This is a special whole complex vitamin C that promotes phagocytosis, increases oxygen carrying capacity of the blood and is a vital adrenal activator. This C has all the C complex factors – the P factors, vitamin K, vitamin J, enzymes and other organic factors. Altogether they give superior functional potency. Functional potency can only come from a live food. High doses of vitamin C inhibit viral activity. It should be whole complex vitamin C along with calcium lactate. Many times when vitamin C fails a quick response, calcium makes the difference, especially in children and seniors.

Vitamin A and/or vitamin C should be called “vitamin AC” as both are needed to guard against infection. Most people, maybe as high as 80 percent, are short in vitamin A. The prevalence of night blindness and the common cold gives convincing evidence of this deficiency.

A study in the Proceedings of the Nutritional Society showed that vitamin A and related retinoids play a major role in immunity, including expression of mucins and keratins, lymphopoiesis, apoptosis, cytokine expression, production of antibody, and the function of neutrophils, natural killer cells, monocytes or macrophages, T lymphocytes and B lymphocytes. Recent clinical trials suggest that vitamin A supplementation reduces morbidity and mortality in different infectious diseases.

But vitamin A is not very stable. Since it is easily destroyed by heat and we cook almost everything, we don’t get nearly enough vitamin A. We may consume a generous amount of vitamin A and still have low body levels.

Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin and requires normal fat assimilation. Any liver function impairment defeats the body’s ability to secure an adequate intake. Carotene (pro-vitamin A), as found in raw carrots, is much more efficient in raising the body’s level of vitamin A than fish liver oils. Carotene from carrots can be stored in the liver in quantity, while only a small quantity of true vitamin A can be stored. It follows that most of our consumption should be in the form of pro-vitamin A or carotene.

Then there is iodine. Iodine is a very potent anti-infective agent. It is hell on bacteria and parasites. Iodine is a big part of peak immunity. David Brownstein, M.D., says that no virus, bacteria or parasite, can resist it.

Brownstein believes, based on its symptom of bleeding out of the orifices, that Ebola is a scurvy-like disease. Scurvy is caused by insufficient vitamin C. He recommends doses of 3,000 to 5,000 mg/day at a minimum, if your body can tolerate it. During acute infections he recommends 5,000 to 7,000 mg/day, but dosages that high are only to be taken by IV and only under the supervision of a healthcare practitioner.

Another immune booster is astragalus. This herb has been used for centuries in Chinese medicine to help improve your cold and disease-fighting abilities. Plus, this supplement is thought to have a diuretic effect and may help lower blood pressure and relax blood vessel constriction.

DHEA is a hormone that has been proven to boost your immune response and effectively fight some viral infections.

Melatonin offers beneficial protection from viruses. Lactoferrin is an immune booster that inhibits viral attachment to cells.

A study conducted at Harvard found that a red algae species called Griffithsia gave mice complete immunity to the virus that causes Ebola. Another study on mice proved it also stopped the SARS and HIV-1 viruses from replicating. Red algae supplements – and all the supplements and vitamins mentioned above – are available at health food stores and online.

For most people, following this advice will be a huge lifestyle change. But if you value your liberty and your health it is worth the extra effort. Nothing is more satisfying than knowing you are in control of your own health and wellness – and it can free you from the clutches of Obamacare and the medical cartel.

The post The government can’t protect you from coronavirus, but you can protect yourself appeared first on Personal Liberty®.