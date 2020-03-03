Brickbat: Child’s Play

California Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low has introduced a bill that would bar retail stores from having separate boys and girls sections for clothing and toys. It would require that all children's items be sold in a single gender-neutral section and would apply to all stores with 500 or more employees. The law would not apply to adult clothing. A spokeswoman for Low said the 9-year-old daughter of one of Low's staffers told Low that she didn't like how boy and girl items were separated and asked him to make a law stopping that.