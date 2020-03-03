Fight pain naturally

I have chronic back pain. About a year ago, I was visiting a friend who told me he recently found a way to improve his own back issues. I had to know his secret. I was willing to try almost anything… I’m sure you can relate if you have chronic pain.

Though I was surprised by what he said, I was more than willing to give it a try, especially since it didn’t involve taking dangerous, addictive drugs like the ones my doctor prescribed.

Instead, it was something quite different… after seeing a naturopathic doctor, he decided to alkalize his diet. It’s only been a few months and he swears his back pain is gone.

With an acidic pH, your body’s balance is disrupted… which can cause pain.

When your pH is more alkaline, your body functions better.

The biggest contributor to the pH levels in your body is what you eat and drink.

Scientific studies have shown that supplementation with alkaline minerals increases blood pH and intracellular magnesium, which allows for the proper function of enzyme systems and also allows for activation of vitamin D.

This in turn has been shown to improve back pain.

One study found that of 82 patients with chronic low back pain who were given minerals to increase their alkalinity, and 76 experienced pain relief.

That’s over 92.6 percent!

I don’t know of any drug that can do that — at least not without side effects or threat of addiction.

That’s when I decided to try an alkaline diet for myself. And yes — I saw a definite improvement.

No more groaning when I tried to get out of bed in the morning or when straightening my back after hunching over a keyboard for too long.

Here’s how I did it…

First, I began drinking alkaline water instead of my regular filtered water at home. It’s water that has a higher pH than regular drinking water and you can buy it at specialty water stores and some grocery stores. Or you can buy a water ionizer and make it yourself at home.

Next, I cut down on the acidic foods in my diet and ate more alkaline foods.

Acidic foods to reduce or avoid include:



• Caffeinated drinks

• Alcohol

• White foods like pasta, rice and bread

• Dairy products, like milk (not completely, though, because I know my heart needs dairy)

• Cold cuts and processed meats

Foods to add are:



• Fresh fruits and veggies, especially when raw, like celery, spinach, cucumber, kale, broccoli and avocado

• Beans like navy and lima

• Almonds

• Sprouts and seeds

The biggest drawback to an alkaline diet is getting enough of your alkalizing greens. I don’t like to go to the grocery store too often, and we all know leafy greens and sprouts don’t last that long, even in the crisper.

That’s why the convenience of powdered greens is a godsend!

