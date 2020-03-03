RNG Stock Tracing Upper Channel

Yesterday, we looked at a monthly chart of Penn National Gaming, Inc., noting the stock has been on a bullish run since October 2019.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Keltner Channel Chart for RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG).

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company’s products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones.

Stocks in a price uptrend do not advance in a straight line. And the Keltner Channels serve as an overbought/oversold indicator.

Meaning when the daily stock price is trading above the Upper Channel, it signals that the stock is overbought.

When a stock becomes overbought, it normally declines in price as the inevitable profit taking occurs — these are the price retracements you see along the way.

Below is a Daily Price Chart for RingCentral Inc. along with the three Keltner Channels (Upper, Middle, and Lower).

The RNG daily price chart shows that RNG is in a strong price uptrend and recently became overbought many times as the stock traded above the Upper Keltner Channel (circled in blue). As you can see, after trading above the Upper Channel in all scenarios, RNG experienced a pullback.

But every time it pulled back, the stock always continued to rally.

If you want to participate in this rally, where is the best place to enter?

We use the Keltner Channels to help us select a lower-risk entry point.

A Keltner Channel “Buy Zone” occurs when a stock is trading below the Upper Keltner Channel. Once the daily price is trading below the Upper Channel, it signals a buying opportunity.

If you had purchased RNG shares when RNG entered the “Buy Zone” around October 23rd, you’d be up 61.1% on the stock by now.

Knowing that RNG shares are continuing to rise, experience pullbacks, and rally again, we’ll be paying attention to future pullbacks in order to get in at the lowest entry point.

