Taking a Bite Out of Apple

[Ed note: If I’m doing my job right, each and every issue of OLT should be a delicate charcuterie of corruption, money, and stupid stuff some tech billionaire said. But every once in awhile, it’s nice to take a day to pig out on one stupid company and the stupid things it’s doing. For Apple, that day is today.]

Apple Agrees to Pay $500 Million for Throttling iPhone Performance

Study Links Apple to Chinese Forced Labor

Do You Trust Big Tech?

Apple Stock Has Best Day in 11 years

APPLE

Apple Agrees to Pay $500 Million for Throttling iPhone Performance

Apple has agreed to pay a settlement of up to $500 million for secretly throttling the performance of iPhones in a global scandal lazy journalists everywhere are calling “Batterygate.”

(We all know the –gate suffix makes no sense. Watergate wasn’t a scandal about water. It was about that clunky monstrosity ruining the waterfront with its boxy, non-conforming architecture! Hold on one moment — Michelle is trying to tell me something about my favorite president, Honest Richard Nixon.)

Back in 2017, iPhone users discovered that Apple’s iOS software was artificially impairing the performance of certain models of iPhones as they got older.

The fine folks at Apple said this was to reduce stress on the battery and make the phone’s last longer. That it also just so happened to be the perfect motivation to bully loyal customers into buying newer model iPhones is a total coincidence, I’m sure.

(My theory is *puts on tinfoil hat* Apple took its philosophy of “innovation by subtraction” to its logical conclusion and “subtracted” the basic function of the phone. *Takes off tinfoil hat and puts on regular, totally normal cellophane hat.*)

According to court filings released Friday, Apple agreed to payout at least $310 million, up to a maximum of $500 million, dependent on how many people file a claim.

If you owned an iPhone 6 or 7, there’s a good chance you’re owed a payout. But I wouldn’t run out to put a down payment on the Wingstop just off the freeway just yet.

The 66 named members of the class action lawsuit will each receive either $1,500 or $3,500. While those who file a claim now will get about $25 each, which would just about cover a 15-piece meal for two at your local Wingstop. (Disclosure: We are not affiliated with Wingstop in any way but if they send me free food I will reference them in the punchline of every joke.)

That plentiful bounty of 15 boneless wings with up to two flavors, large fries or veggie sticks, two dips and two 20oz drinks could increase or decrease depending on how many people file a claim. But no matter what, the attorneys will be walking away with about $93 million of the settlement (more than 100 Wingstops).

Overseas, France slapped Apple with a €25 million fine for Batterygate hijinks last month. While an investigation launched in 2018 by the U.S. Department of Justice has yet to wrap up.

APPLE

Study Links Apple to Chinese Forced Labor

Next up on today’s whistle-stop tour of dumb Apple stuff is… hmm, let’s see… some light human trafficking and slavery.

Cool. Good job, Apple.

The iPod maker is benefiting directly from forced Uighur labor at its supplier factories in China, according to a not very fun report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI).

The Chinese government’s campaign of oppression against the Uighur population has been well-documented (and well-ignored) by now.

Over 1 million Uighur Chinese citizens have been imprisoned without trial in mass concentration camps.

The government has launched a social program that encourages the systemic rape of Uighur women to water down those troublesome Uighur genes.

And a bunch of other not great/human-rights-violatey stuff.

There comes a point in every genocide where people start to wonder how they can make money off it (genociding folks gets awfully expensive). And that’s where forced labor comes in.

ASPI conservatively estimates at least 80,000 Uighurs have been forcibly relocated to work in factories supplying U.S. companies across China.

“Uyghurs are working in factories that are in the supply chains of at least 83 well-known global brands in the technology, clothing and automotive sectors, including Apple, BMW, Gap, Huawei, Nike, Samsung, Sony and Volkswagen,” the report said.

Displaced Uighur workers were discovered in many U.S. corporate supply chains, but Apple took pride of place in the report, boasting at least 2,700 forced laborers in four separate Apple supply factories.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took a fun trip to one of the factories identified in the report in 2017, after which he praised the supplier for its “humane approach towards employees” in a press release that has since been deleted (I wonder why?).

“Apple is dedicated to ensuring that everyone in our supply chain is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” an Apple spokesman told The Washington Post in response to the ASPI report.

“We have not seen this report but we work closely with all our suppliers to ensure our high standards are upheld.”

APPLE

Apple Stock Has Best Day in 11 years

Apple, like the rest of the stock market, had a bit of a crap time last week.

Amid fears of a global slowdown caused by the coronavirus, the company’s stock dropped like an iPhone 6’s performance after its first birthday.

Between Feb. 14 and market close Friday, Apple’s price per share (AAPL) tumbled 16%. But in an interview with Fox Business that evening, CEO Tim Cook addressed how the company (and its forced labor) had been affected by the coronavirus.

Cook acknowledged that the virus outbreak in China had impacted Apple’s business but assured investors that the company was getting back on track (just in time for a virus outbreak here in the U.S.).

“In terms of our business, here’s what we’re saying to give you a flavor for what’s happening on the ground — we had closed stores, all of our stores,” he said.

“Now we’ve reopened the vast majority of them. And so we were able to put the necessary conditions in place to reopen the store. We’ve reopened the vast majority of them, over 80%.”

When the markets reopened yesterday, reassured investors piled into the stock, handing Apple its best single-session performance in more than 11 years. Shares of Apple (AAPL) soared 9.3% contributing 172 points to the DJIA’s historic 1,296 point gain.

In Other News

ONE LAST THING

Do You Trust Big Tech?

The Verge released its annual Tech Trust survey and, for the first time, a majority of Americans believe Big Tech should be broken up if it becomes too big. (But also that Amazon is the best thing ever and we don’t want to think too hard about the relationship between those two statements.)

After years of privacy violations and Mark Zuckerberg’s face, social media companies have fallen out of favor with the general public. Twitter, Slack, Instagram, and Facebook are all seen as having an overall negative effect on society, according to the survey.

Despite that, folks are still reliant on social media, saying they’d be reluctant to see most of these services go (because humans are frightened and alone and desire community above all and maybe if I message Jimmy Dean on Facebook he’ll send me free sausage).

Except for Twitter. Everybody pretty much hates Twitter and wishes it would go away.

On the flip side, companies that make services and products, like Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, and YouTube, were more likely to be seen as having a positive effect on the 2020 hellscape we all live in.

Among survey respondents:

56% said the government should break up tech companies if they control too much of the economy

72% said that Facebook has too much power

51% said Google and YouTube should be split into separate companies

Despite 56% of respondents saying Big Tech should be broken up if it gets too big, only 48% knew that Facebook owned Instagram and only 29% knew that it owned WhatsApp.

Unsurprisingly, dry and boring Microsoft was the most trusted tech company in 2019, with 75% of respondents saying they trust the place Bill Gates used to work at with their information. But I definitely wasn’t expecting Amazon to come in second with 73%.

I’d be interested to see how readers of One Last Thing stack up against these numbers. Do you trust Big Tech with your information? Do you want to see them broken up?

Click here to send me an email and we’ll have it out in the comments section tomorrow.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for 3/2/20

DJIA $26,703.32 ↑ 5.09% S&P Index 500 $3,090.23 ↑ 4.60% NASDAQ $8,952.16 ↑ 4.49% Gold $1,593.50 ↓ 0.08% Silver $16.68 ↑ 0.69% Bitcoin $8,938.10 ↑ 4.35

The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates today by half a point to combat coronavirus fear.

The Supreme Court will hear a legal challenge to Obamacare in its next term beginning in October. The program will continue for at least another year.

Tornadoes killed at least 19 people in Tennessee early this morning.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post Taking a Bite Out of Apple appeared first on Laissez Faire.