Gov’t REIT Makes Powerful Strides

Yesterday, we looked at a Keltner Channel Chart of RingCentral Inc. and noted that it was on a pullback from being overbought.

Today’s chart is for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA).

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government.

Now, the Daily Price Chart below shows that DEA has been making a series of 52-Week Highs since mid-August.

We know that a stock hitting a new 52-Week High only happens if it’s in a very powerful uptrend.

Stocks in a price uptrend, as we know, do not advance in a straight line.

There are always price retracements along the way.

DEA experienced periodic price pullbacks during its strong advance since August.

Traders can get a lower risk entry point after a 3 to 5% price retracement as the stock normally resumes its price up trend after such retracements.

We’ll be sure to continue following Easterly Government Properties, Inc. as it climbs to new heights, and watching for price retracements.

