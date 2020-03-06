Brian Williams and New York Times Editorial board member Mara Gay promoted the claim on MSNBC that Mike Bloomberg could have given each American $1 million instead of spending $500 million on ads. While the math seems to check out at first blush, we have to be discerning consumers of news, and so we called up our third-grade math teachers to ask if this was accurate. After they said things like, "Hey, aren't you the kid who would only write book reports on Star Wars novels?" and "How did you get this number, I retired 20 years ago?" we got down to brass tacks, and here's the answer they unanimously agreed on:

The post Brian Williams Claimed Bloomberg Could Have Given Every American $1 Million. Fact Check: TRUE. But Not All At The Same Time appeared first on The Babylon Bee.