Clorox Buying Power Cleans House

Today’s chart is for Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX).

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International.

The current price of CLX is trading higher than it was exactly four months ago. The On Balance Volume (OBV) Chart is shown directly below the Daily Price Chart.

Here’s what you need to know about the OBV Line: it measures how much volume is either pushing the stock up, or down. Meaning, the volume of stock that’s being sold or bought.

Using a stock’s volume in this way can confirm an uptrend by reflecting that more people are buying the stock than are selling it. Take a look at the chart below…

We can see from the OBV chart shown above that the On Balance Volume Line for CLX is sloping up.

This indicates that the volume is heavier on up-days and buying pressure is exceeding selling pressure.

Buying pressure must continue to exceed selling pressure in order to sustain a price uptrend. So, the OBV Line is a simple indicator to use that confirms the price uptrend and its sustainability.

We’ll be sure to keep following Clorox Co., as the stock’s buying pressure exceeds it’s selling pressure and the price uptrend continues

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

