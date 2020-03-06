Listen up, flock: I've done everything you wanted me to do. I've compromised on every major moral and Scriptural issue I was trained to take a stand on.
The post Opinion: Please Like Me appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
Listen up, flock: I've done everything you wanted me to do. I've compromised on every major moral and Scriptural issue I was trained to take a stand on.
The post Opinion: Please Like Me appeared first on The Babylon Bee.