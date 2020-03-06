Coronavirus Drives Mortgage Rates to Historic Lows

Who’s Afraid of the Big bin Salman?

We Should Give Everyone the Coronavirus, says Idiot

Jobs Report-ella

FINANCE

Coronavirus Drives Mortgage Rates to Historic Lows

Long-term mortgage rates dropped to a record low this week, so if you get a good deal on a house be sure to write a thank you card to the coronavirus.

Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates fell to 3.29%, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac (who sings as Freddie Macury in a mortgage-themed Queen cover band on the weekend. Rolling Stone called their rendition of Somebody to Loan “informative” and “deeply upsetting in an existential sort of way”).

A rate of 3.29% is the lowest for 30-year fixed mortgages since the Federal Mortgage Corporation (and singer of Bourgeoisie Rhapsody — okay I think I’m done with this bit) starting tracking rates in 1971. (There was a point in the very recent past where we didn’t really write stuff down.)

The decline in rates was driven by a wave of investors dragging their money kicking and screaming out of the stock market and jamming it in U.S. Treasuries.

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve made a surprise cut to its benchmark rate (SURPRISE!) in an attempt to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus. This move was supposed to reassure investors, but the poor things got spooked and scurried off to the usual safe-haven assets.

Like your friend Jessica who is always spoofing your style because she was dropped on her head as a child and now the doctors say she doesn’t have an imagination of her own, long-term mortgage rates move in tandem with the 10-year Treasury note.

Both Wells Fargo and United Wholesale Mortgage, two of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders, said they have seen a spike in mortgage applications last week. As a result, the companies are hiring extra staff to deal with the massive influx.

“We’re probably seeing about a 40% spike across the board in our business right now, and I would say probably 20% of that is attributed to the interest rate reduction,” Alex Elezaj, United’s chief strategy officer, told the Associated Press.

That said, this momentary surge in applications is unlikely to cause a significant rise in house sales this year. Because there just ain’t any houses on the market right now (unless you want to hop on the “tiny house trend” and live in a Walmart parking lot).

“We’ve had inventory for the last eight months basically shrinking each year-over-year by double digits,” George Ratiu, senior economist for Realtor.com, told the AP. “No matter how much buyers want to buy, there are not enough homes.”

ENTERTAINMENT

Who’s Afraid of the Big bin Salman?

Director Bryan Fogel’s new documentary about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is being sandbagged by Hollywood distributers out of fear of offending the dudes who murdered him.

The Dissident documents last year’s murder of a Washington Post journalist as ordered by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Do I have to say allegedly anymore? He definitely did it. Fine. Allegedly. But, you know… *wink*.)

The film garnered critical acclaim after it was shown at last year’s Sundance film festival, with Variety calling it:

“A documentary thriller of staggering relevance … [with] urgent colliding themes of free speech, power, greed, technology, violence, and the increasingly global nature of government tyranny.”

Despite the overwhelming positive response from critics, and the runaway success of Fogel’s previous (Oscar-winning) documentary Icarus, Hollywood is giving The Dissident a wide birth.

Insiders told TheWrap that buyers don’t want to risk the wrath of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who ordered a squad of goons to chop Khashoggi into little pieces and sprinkle him across a forest just outside Istanbul.

Allegedly. Allegedly. Allegedly. (If you say it three times, they can’t sue you.)

Notable cowards such as Hulu, Amazon, and HBO all passed on distribution, many of them citing “security measures,” according to TheWrap’s sources.

(Apparently Showtime also passed but only because it has its own Khashoggi doc in the works. So, good on them I guess. Though I reserve the right to recant my kudos if the movie is crap.)

At first, the Saudi regime denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s brutal murder in Istanbul, Turkey last year.

But when it became clear that they were going to face no repercussions for the crime, Saudi Arabia’s attorney general admitted the murder was a premeditated assignation. And using phone records from the day of the attack, the CIA concluded that the Crown Prince himself, Mohammed bin Salman, had ordered the murder.

With all this information out in the open, it’s not like The Dissident is going to be some daring expose that blows the whole thing wide open.

Everybody already knows what’s going on and nobody cares. So, why is Hollywood so scared?

(Insert badly-pixelated revolving dollar sign gif here.)

“Saudi money is coming into Hollywood in the next two years,” one insider told TheWrap. “They are meeting with everyone. In two years, everyone will forget about Jamal Khashoggi.”

It’s either that or because they tapped Alec Baldwin and Sean Penn to promote the film for some idiotic reason.

DING DONG STUFF

We Should Give Everyone the Coronavirus, says Idiot

And the award for the absolute worst coronavirus “hot take” goes to CNBC’s on-air editor Rick Santelli.

Last night, in a conversation with The Exchange anchor Kelly Evans, an exasperated Santelli laid out his genius plan for stopping the coronavirus: simply give the virus to everyone, a buncha losers will die, and then we can all move on with our lives. (Those of us that are still alive anyway.)

“I’m not a doctor,” said Santelli who is definitely not a doctor. “All I know is, think about how the world would be if you tried to quarantine everybody because of the generic-type flu.

“Now I’m not saying this is the generic-type flu,” said the not a doctor. “But maybe we’d be just better off if we gave it to everybody, and then in a month it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn’t going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture, but the difference is we’re wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies.”

What Santelli failed to mention (or even take a brief moment to bang two braincells against each other to consider) is that if everyone in the U.S. contracted the virus right now, 11 million Americans would die (which would definitely not be great for the economy).

MarketWatch’s Mike Murphy (who is also not a doctor but, unlike Santelli, can do basic math) puts that figure into perspective:

“An estimated 16,000 Americans have died from the seasonal flu this year,” writes Murphy. “And the 1918 flu pandemic, in which at least 50 million people died worldwide, killed about 675,000 Americans.”

Your words make me feel exactly how you look, Rick.

In Other News

ONE LAST THING

Jobs Report-ella

There’s an explosion of trumpets and confetti.

Fire dancers spit lances of flame directly above the crowd as Lenny Kravitz performs a 45-minute rendition of While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

Shane is lowered from the rafters on a spinning platform astride a white horse. He leans into the mic and says two words:

“Jobs report.”

The. Crowd. Goes. Wild.

That’s right folks, it’s the first week of the month which means it’s time for the U.S. jobs report and it’s another firecracker.

Employers added 273,000 jobs in February, blasting analysts’ predicted job growth of 175,000. The jobless rate dropped back down to 3.5%, the lowest jobless rate since 1969. Meanwhile, wage growth year-over-year advanced 3%, in line with expectations.

Overall, it’s another strong showing from the labor market. But it’s worth noting that these figures came in before the coronavirus started to spread throughout the U.S.

It’s likely we’ll see a slowdown of hiring this month due to a decline in business. And with many folks working from home until the virus clears, I imagine hiring will be postponed until interviews don’t have to take place in Gary’s rec room.

That’s it until next month when I expect the outlook won’t be as rosy. Until then, could someone please help me down off this horse and tell Lenny Kravitz he can go home?

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA $25,866.47 ↓ 0.98% S&P Index 500 $2,965.12 ↓ 1.65% NASDAQ $8,513.12 ↓ 1.53% Gold $1,672.90 ↑ 0.30% Silver $17.29 ↓ 0.59% Bitcoin $9,157.9 ↑ 0.13%

Facebook remove misleading ads run by President Trump’s re-election campaign about the 2020 census.

HP rejected Xerox’s raised acquisition bid of $35 billion.

U.S. government bonds and gold rally as investors continue to pile into safe-haven assets and out of stocks.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post Who’s Afraid of the Big bin Salman? appeared first on Laissez Faire.