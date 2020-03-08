Episode 844 Scott Adams: Biden’s VP Pick, #Covid-19 and the Usual Fun





Content:

George Takei’s campaign video for Joe Biden

Kamala Harris’s charisma makeover

Allowing doctors to practice across state lines

Balaji Srinivasan: Far UV light kills airborne viruses

Elon Musk says coronavirus panic is dumb

