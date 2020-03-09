And the Delaware Court of Chancery Standing Coronavirus Order,

IN THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE

STANDING ORDER CONCERNING COVID-19 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that a novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") presents a serious public health threat.

WHEREAS, the President of the United States has issued Proclamations prohibiting travel to the United States by foreign nationals who recently visited areas acutely impacted by COVID-19; the Department of State has issued Level 3 and Level 4 Travel Advisories for certain affected countries; and domestic and foreign health authorities have issued guidance to citizens within their respective jurisdictions, both recommending and mandating precautionary measures to defend against the spread of COVID-19.

WHEREAS, the Delaware Supreme Court has issued a statement advising that members of the public who are experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or other respiratory problems should stay home and, if they have a court date scheduled, that they should notify the appropriate parties.

WHEREAS, the Court of Chancery regularly conducts trials and hearings involving the attendance of litigants, practitioners, witnesses, and other interested persons from around the United States and other countries.

WHEREAS, in the interest of protecting the foregoing individuals, court staff, and the public.

NOW, THEREFORE, it is HEREBY ORDERED, this 6th day of March, 2020, that the Court of Chancery will implement the following precautionary measures, which will remain in place until further order of the Court:

1. The Court will conduct conferences and hearings telephonically when it believes it would be practicable and efficient to do so and will promptly consider any request by the parties to change a hearing from being held in-person to a telephonic hearing.