[Editor’s note: Hoo boy, it’s certainly going down rough today folks. Before we move onto today’s issue, it’s important to take stock and remember not to panic. I highly recommend you check out this discussion between my publisher Doug Hill and Money & Crisis editor Graham Summers. Graham knows crisis markets better than anyone I know and he says now ain’t the time to panic and sell everything. Click here to listen to this free emergency update and find out how to navigate this volatile moment.]

A Day so Crappy We’ll Probably Have to Name It

Oil Plunges 24% After OPEC Deal Sparks Price War

Panic Selling Triggers Market Circuit Breaker

The Worst Thing You Could Do Right Now is Panic

MARKETS

A Day so Crappy We’ll Probably Have to Name It

Today marks the 11th birthday of this tremendous bull market.

During this auspicious occasion, I’d like to take a moment and ask everyone to join me in wishing the bull market a Happy OH MY GOD SOMEBODY CRAPPED IN THE BIRTHDAY PUNCH.

Stocks plunged today as Russia and Saudi Arabia played chicken with the bottom of the oil market (more on that in today’s second piece) and that whole coronavirus thing is still happening, so there’s that.

In unison, investors all across the globe decided they’ve had enough of this crap, took their ball (of money), and went home.

Markets all around the world sank. At time of writing, the DJIA has tanked 1,661 points (6.4%) and is on pace for its worst day since 2008. The S&P 500 cratered 7.4% after the morning bell before briefly recovering to a respectably terrible 6.2% down.

Folks bailed out into the good old safe-haven assets, driving gold prices above $1,700 to a seven-year high. Meanwhile yields on the 10-year treasury note fell below 0.5% for the first time ever and the 30-year rate saw the underside of 1%.

Anxiety over the coronavirus was at an all-time high last week, as the markets swang up and down more than 2.5% almost every day. And it all came to a head this weekend, when a petty disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia caused oil prices to crash.

Again, more on that in today’s second piece. Be sure to listen to today’s One Last Thing for a level-headed analysis of today’s garbage fire from macroeconomist Graham Summers. (I’ve been accused of many things but never level headed.)

At the end of the trading day, the DJIA closed more than 2,000 points down (7.46%), while the S&P 500 had declined 8.05%.

MARKETS

Oil Plunges 24% After OPEC Deal Sparks Price War

[Interior. Victorian Manor/Drawing Room – Night]

Now that everyone is comfortably seated and has at least two very strong cocktails inside them, I can finally reveal that the murderer was none other than… Old Man OPEC.

That’s right! Thevery same Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC) supposedly dedicated to keeping oil prices stable… tanked oil prices and triggered a global stock markets to plunge. (Gasp! What a twist.)

The members of OPEC tried to strike a deal last week that would have cut oil production across the 14 OPEC nations. The goal of this strategy was to keep oil prices high during this whole pandemic thing. (Because folks don’t use that much jet fuel when they’re locked in their basement with a year’s supply of toilet paper and lentils.)

The markets were anticipating a deal by the end of last week. But at the last minute, OPEC member and 80s movie villain Russia refused OPEC’s plan to slash production and support the market, driving the price of Brent Crude down nearly 10% on Friday to $45.27 per barrel.

When they didn’t get their way, Saudi Arabia reacted in a calm and calculated manner and nah I’m just kidding, they totally freaked their bean. The world’s largest oil exporter said it would flood the market with low cost oil, tanking oil prices and triggering an all-out price war with Russia and the U.S.

At time of writing, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is on pace for its second worst day on record, plunging 22% to trade at $32.13 per barrel. Brent futures dove more than 30%, hitting a low of $31.02.

“This has turned into a scorched Earth approach by Saudi Arabia, in particular, to deal with the problem of chronic overproduction,” John Kilduff, founding partner of Again Capital, told CNBC. “The Saudis are the lowest cost producer by far. There is a reckoning ahead for all other producers, especially those companies operating in the U.S shale patch.”

Goldman Sachs Analyst Damien Courvalin said in a note this weekend that the outlook for the price war is “dire,” when you take into account “the significant collapse in oil demand due to the coronavirus.” (It’s like that movie where Pierce Brosnan is a fisherman and he’s all like “tell you what boys, if this isn’t a perfect storm, I don’t know what is.” Name escapes me right now.)

However, other analysts believe that it won’t be long before Saudi Arabia and Russia bond over their mutual love of oppression and not crashing the global economy and come to an agreement.

“The most likely outcome of the failure of the Vienna talks is a limited oil price war before the two sides agree on a new deal,” said Ayham Kamel of the Eurasia group in a note to clients Sunday, putting the chances of an eventual agreement at 60%.

MARKETS MARKETS MARKETS

Panic Selling Triggers Market Circuit Breaker

Y’know, on a day like this it’s hard to talk about anything other than a day like this.

I could try and butter your biscuit with some whacky basketball-playing dog news or yet another coronavirus story. But I feel like I’d be doing you a disservice and my heart wouldn’t be in it, folks.

Trading on the S&P 500 and the DJIA were halted briefly this morning after an emergency “market circuit breaker” was triggered by a sharp fall in stocks.

These so-called “circuit breakers” are a safety measure put in place to halt a total pants crappening and give investors some time to breathe and considerer their next move. (We employ a similar technique with Aunt Judy and her fourth glass of wine at Thanksgiving.)

According to our in-house analysts, the last time a halt in trading was triggered during the 2008 financial crisis (so yeah, it’s generally not a cause for celebration when they kick in).

Trading on the S&P Five-Hundo (I’m going to make this a thing. Buffett will be saying it by years end) was halted right after opening bell when stocks fell 7%. The DJIA hit the brakes shortly after when it dropped 7.29%. When the DJIA reopened, the selloff continued, dropping the market more than 2,000 points before recovering to 1,400 points down.

“In this volatile environment, there is a flurry of activity with traders moving in and out of positions to capture profits and limit losses. And the goal of these circuit breakers is really to help the markets take a breather and inject some liquidity back into the system,” Rick Swope, senior director for investor education at E*TRADE, told The Street.

“Today is already shaping up to be a wild day and while it remains to be seen if more circuit breakers will be pulled, it’s not completely out of the question.”

As our dear Mr. Swope mentioned, there could be more than one “circuit breaker” pulled throughout the day. These fail safes will automatically trigger any time the benchmark falls 7% during a session (apart from the last 35 minutes of trading) up to three times in a trading day.

The next circuit breaker will trigger at 13% down, halting the markets for another 15 minutes. The final trigger (also the name of my steamy detective novel coming out this fall) will go off at 20% down and would close trading for the day. (And just in case it isn’t obvious, we do not want to see that happen.)

In Other News

ONE LAST THING

The Worst Thing You Could Do Right Now is Panic

I can think of no one that embodies the cool-headed investor more than economist and Money & Crisis editor Graham Summers.

Crisis (or the lack thereof) is his whole deal. When stuff starts hitting fans, you call Graham. And that’s exactly what we did.

My publisher, Doug Hill, sat down with Graham this morning to discuss just exactly how bad this situation is and what investors should be doing with their money right now.

You can listen to their call right here and find out how a cool-headed investor could turn this moment into an opportunity.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Garbage Fire for 3/9/20

DJIA $23,934.12 ↓ 7.46% S&P Index 500 $2,727.88 ↓ 8.05% NASDAQ $7950.68 ↓ 7.29% Gold $1,678.10 ↓ 0.33% Silver $17.00 ↓ 1.48% Bitcoin $7,882.50 ↓ 5.28%

Italy quarantined parts of the northern region including Milan and Venice to slow coronavirus spread, impacting 16 million people.

Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Twitter promised to pay hourly workers regular wages even if their hours are reduced because of the coronavirus.

The FAA is poised to require electrical wiring fixes before Boeing’s 737 MAX jets can fly again.

Max von Sydow, who starred in The Seventh Seal and The Exorcist, has died at 90.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post The Worst Thing You Could Do Right Now is Panic appeared first on Laissez Faire.