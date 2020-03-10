Episode 846 Scott Adams: Which Presidential Candidate Might Survive to Election Day, Social Distancing

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
- Extreme social isolation works…and we are NOT doing it
- Bo Biden and Kamala Harris were very close
- Joe Biden’s cognitive decline
- Russia bankrupting American shale oil businesses
- Gavin Newsome’s coronavirus leadership
- Google demonetization of keyword “coronavirus”
