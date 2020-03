U.S.—As many cases of Coronavirus have now popped up in California despite the governor's insistence that the state is a Coronavirus-free zone, the nation has announced a quarantine of California, though it's pretty clear at this point the virus is simply a great excuse to quarantine the state that many have wanted to seal off for years.

