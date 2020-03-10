Trump’s Tariffs Are Hiking the Price of Your Favorite Whisky

A bottle of your favorite Scotch whisky might cost a bit more this year, thanks to new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration that target European imports like alcohol, cheese, and wool.

President Trump ordered those tariffs last year as punishment for what the United States sees as unfair subsidies provided by the European Union to Airbus, a major airplane manufacturer based in France. In practice, the tariffs mean that American consumers of whisky and wine, among other things, will be paying higher import taxes in order to punish European producers—even though those industries are not at fault for the corporate welfare provided by their governments. The whole situation highlights the folly of using tariffs at all.

You can read the full article that this video is based on here.

