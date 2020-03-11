Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
Brickbat: A Failure to Communicate

March 11, 2020
Lucio Delgado was proud to have the chance to become a U.S. citizen. But his dreams were dashed when he flunked the reading portion of the naturalization test. Delgado is blind, but examiners refused to provide that portion of the exam in Braille. Delgado says he was told he would have to bring a doctor's note saying he was blind, something he says he can't afford.

