Op-Ed: What If Trump Refuses To Leave Office And Also What If He Grows Fifty Feet Tall And Shoots Lasers Out Of His Eyes?

Democrats continue to treat the current election like a normal election, but things aren’t normal, as Donald Trump is a threat like our country has never seen before. The Democrats believe that if they nominate the right candidate, they can defeat Trump in the election and be done with him, but what if things aren’t so simple? Have we at all considered the possibility that if Trump is democratically defeated, he might simply refuse to leave office? And have we also considered that if we then try to remove him by force, he might grow to be fifty feet tall and shoot lasers out of his eyes?

