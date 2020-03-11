With the rise of the novel coronavirus, there has been an uptick in people saying racist things like suggesting the virus came from the region it did in fact come from. So we're encouraging our readers to avoid problematic terms like "Wuhan virus," "Chinese coronavirus," "Kung Flu," "Black Pepper Death," "Chopsick," "Srirachoo," "Terracougha Army," or the "Great Whoop of China." Definitely don't use any of those. And certainly never name a disease, product, or cultural trend after the area it's from.

The post PSA: Stop Using Racist Terminology appeared first on The Babylon Bee.