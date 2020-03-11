Why You Can’t Solve a Public Health Problem With Economic Stimulus

Coronavirus isn't just a threat to your health, it's also a threat to the economy. As infection numbers ticked up, the stock market had its worst day in 12 years.

So it's probably not surprising that President Donald Trump has touted "very dramatic" plans to help keep the economy up and running, with ideas ranging from tax breaks for individuals to writing everyone checks to industry-specific bailouts.

But that just raises new questions: Can you solve a public health problem with economic policy? Is a new stimulus package the right response to a pandemic?

Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and a frequent contributor to Reason magazine. She spoke with Reason Features Editor Peter Suderman about the coronavirus economy, and what government officials should do to fend off its economic effects.

