Chick-fil-A Announces New Bottled Sauces That Still Won’t Open On Sunday

ATLANTA, GA—Chick-fil-A announced yesterday that it will begin selling its sauces in bottles, marking the company’s first endeavor into retail sales. Starting this April and May, customers will be able to purchase 16-oz bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces in major grocery outlets across the country. The sauces will bring the flavors of Chick-fil-A home so that consumers can enjoy any meal with that Chick-fil-A flavor and experience. What makes these sauces even more unique is that—just like Chick-fil-A restaurants—the bottles will not open on Sunday.

