China’s Response to American Allegations on COVID-19

As if coping with COVID-19 is not enough, American government officials and media are attacking China, I believe without facts and frequently with misplaced malice. I think that now whether or not COVID-19 was manufactured or not is less relevant to coping with the Pandemic in America and the world. But this news just posted on the Zerohedge site:

‘US Army Behind Covid-19 In Wuhan’: China’s Foreign Ministry Levels Bombastic Charge:

A truly bombshell and unprecedented accusation, underscoring that if Sino-US relations amid the broader crisis weren’t already bad enough, they’re about to crash much, much lower: China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman tweets “it might be the US Army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan” — the widely acknowledged epicenter and origin point of the Covid-19 pandemic. Such shock allegations have recently been swirling in foreign media, especially in Chinese, Iranian and Russian press; however, this is the first time such a high Beijing has leveled the charge — this after President Trump controversially referred to it as a “foreign virus.”

On March 11th, Global Research published this article, COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US by Larry Romanoff in which he notes:

Kristian Andersen is an evolutionary biologist at the Scripps Research Institute who has analyzed sequences of 2019-nCoV to try to clarify its origin. He said the scenario was “entirely plausible” of infected persons bringing the virus into the seafood market from somewhere outside. According to the Science article: “Andersen posted his analysis of 27 available genomes of 2019-nCoV on 25 January on a virology research website. It suggests they had a “most recent common ancestor” – meaning a common source – as early as 1 October 2019.” (9) It was interesting that Lucey also noted that MERS was originally believed to have come from a patient in Saudi Arabia in June of 2012, but later and more thorough studies traced it back to an earlier hospital outbreak of unexplained pneumonia in Jordan in April of that year. Lucey said that from stored samples from people who died in Jordan, medical authorities confirmed they had been infected with the MERS virus. (10) This would provide impetus for caution among the public in accepting the “official standard narrative” that the Western media are always so eager to provide – as they did with SARS, MERS, and ZIKA, all of which ‘official narratives’ were later proven to have been entirely wrong. In this case, the Western media flooded their pages for months about the COVID-19 virus originating in the Wuhan seafood market, caused by people eating bats and wild animals. All of this has been proven wrong. Not only did the virus not originate at the seafood market, it did not originate in Wuhan at all, and it has now been proven that it did not originate in China but was brought to China from another country. Part of the proof of this assertion is that the genome varieties of the virus in Iran and Italy have been sequenced and declared to have no part of the variety that infected China and must, by definition, have originated elsewhere.

Again, my own opinion is that the point of the origin of COVID-19 is moot and perhaps will never be “proven” for now the “cat is out of the bag” and for our individual health, discovering if COVID-19 was a bio-weapon originating from the U.S. or China or elsewhere can’t help in our fight against the illness.

Bill Sardi has written extensively in articles on what we can do to boost our immune system, many posted to LewRockwell.com recently. His site Knowledge of Health hosts them also and they are easily accessible there; while not a physician myself, I don’t think that his advice on increasing one’s Vitamin D levels, through sunshine exposure when possible and also by supplementing will be detrimental to our health; in fact I’d offer my opinion that the vulnerable, especially the elderly, should take at least 5,000 IU daily now, and also take Vitamin C throughout the day, although if you have an underlying medical condition and are under a doctor’s care, feel free to seek out your physician’s advice to determine if doing so might be harmful to your health. The “orthodox” medical establishment recommendation to fight COVID-19 is perhaps best represented in this editorial posted on USA Today:

I’m an epidemiologist. Here’s what I told my friends about the coronavirus and COVID-19.

To summarize, the author suggests that you wash your hands frequently and use sanitizer and disinfectants (and how to make your own since supplies are vanishing off store shelves) and also consider less public contact.

On the other hand, Global Research, an alternative media site, has posted recently, Coronavirus: Why Is Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Lying to Congress and the American People? As I am not a physician, I cannot judge the veracity of this allegation, but it is worrying. In addition, Global Research also posted this article, The Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020” that makes the following key point, and I believe is worth reading:

What is the infamous ID2020? It is an alliance of public-private partners, including UN agencies and civil society. It’s an electronic ID program that uses generalized vaccination as a platform for digital identity. The program harnesses existing birth registration and vaccination operations to provide newborns with a portable and persistent biometrically-linked digital identity. GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, identifies itself on its website as a global health partnership of public and private sector organizations dedicated to “immunization for all”. GAVI is supported by WHO, and needless to say, its main partners and sponsors are the pharma-industry. The ID2020 Alliance at their 2019 Summit, entitled “Rising to the Good ID Challenge”, in September 2019 in New York, decided to roll out their program in 2020, a decision confirmed by the WEF in January 2020 in Davos. Their digital identity program will be tested with the government of Bangladesh. GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and “partners from academia and humanitarian relief” (as they call it), are part of the pioneer party. Is it just a coincidence that ID2020 is being rolled out at the onset of what WHO calls a Pandemic? – Or is a pandemic needed to ‘roll out’ the multiple devastating programs of ID2020?

Also regarding the American response, Mint Press News posted this article, Creative Coronavirus Responses Appear Across the World, but Not in Trump’s America.

However, what I’d like to make more people aware is that YouTube, unlike its action terminating Iran’s PressTV YouTube channel and Russia Vesti News YouTube channel from uploading new content, has not banned China’s answer to Russia Today and China’s CGTN posted several COVID-19 videos today on YouTube as I write this (12 March 2020).

The most recent is titled, “Five things China did right to contain COVID-19” and to summarize, makes the point, “With WHO officially declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, China now perhaps has the most knowledge and experience about the virus. Here are five things that China did to turn the situation around.”

Perhaps I’m naïve, perhaps you’d consider these videos only propaganda (as if America’s legacy media broadcast news isn’t) but I suspect China would help America if America asked and that mutual hostility as the pandemic escalates is not beneficial to either nation. Nevertheless, the Trump administration is characterized by extreme belligerence and hostility to China (and of course to Russia, with consequences Pepe Escobar describes here in How Black Swans Are Shaping Planet Panic.)

In any event, I believe we are facing a dangerous situation, and should consider all measures, the conventional as USA Today discussed and I cited above, Bill Sardi’s advice on boosting our immune systems, and please don’t ignore China’s response out of misplaced arrogance or contempt. Our health is more important than “Political Theater.”

The post China’s Response to American Allegations on COVID-19 appeared first on LewRockwell.