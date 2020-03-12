Mormons Cancel Church

From the official site:

Update: Gatherings of Church Members Temporarily Suspended Worldwide

Local leaders will counsel to determine how to make the sacrament available to members at least once a month

Beginning immediately, all public gatherings of Church members are being temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice. This includes:

[*] Stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings

[*] All public worship services, including sacrament meetings

[*] Branch, ward and stake activities