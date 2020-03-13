Brickbat: Very Mature

Joshua Brandon Lewis reportedly shot at pupils with a staple gun, pulled chairs from underneath them, made inappropriate comments to female students and placed some students in headlocks. But it was a remark about a student's vagina that finally got him canned at Carlton le Willows Academy in England. One student said a drawing looked like her friend's vagina. Lewis said something to the effect of: "If your vagina looks like that, you've got a problem." He later admitted it was a "stupid comment." Lewis has now been banned from teaching by the Teacher Regulation Agency.