Live Webcast: Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark on “Constitutional Environmentalism, Mature Environmentalism”

Today at 4:30, Jeffrey Clark, the Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the Department of Justice will deliver the lecture, "Constitutional Environmentalism, Mature Environmentalism." Though scheduled as an in-person CLE event, the lecture will instead be webcast live. The lecture is sponsored by the Coleman P. Burke Center for Environmental Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Because we won't have a live, in-person audience, I encourage folks to submit questions I can ask at the conclusion of the lecture. You may post them in the comments or send them to me at my case.edu e-mail.