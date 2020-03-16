Man Glad Science Has Finally Affirmed His Natural Instinct To Stay As Far Away From Other People As Possible

SOUTH GREELEY, WY—Local man Greg Boering has practiced social distancing as a way of life for most of his adulthood, so he was ecstatic this week when he learned that science is finally affirming his lifestyle. He's long suspected that not interacting with other humans as much as possible is the best way to live life, but he hasn't had the science to back it up. Until now.

