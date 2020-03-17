10 foods that keep your memory sharp

“You are what you eat.”

We’ve all heard it, and it’s especially true when it comes to your brain.

The food you eat has a big effect — for better or worse — on the way your brain functions.

You may have even noticed how different foods can change the way you think.

If I eat a great meal of fish and green veggies for dinner, I wake up the next morning refreshed, energized and with a sharp mind.

But if I ran through the fast food drive-thru for a chocolate shake, fries and a burger, I wake up sluggish and foggy.

With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of the top 10 most-researched brain foods, as well as supplements, that will keep your memory sharp and help you focus.

#1 – Blueberries

Packed with antioxidants, blueberries are nature’s little miracle. They are full of fiber, as well as vitamins C and K. And because they contain an especially powerful organic acid, known as gallic acid, they are great at protecting your brain from degeneration.

#2 – Salmon

The omega-3s found in salmon are what put it on the top of my healthy brain foods list. You see, omega-3s are super anti-inflammatory which is absolutely vital when it comes to protecting your brain from the ravages of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

#3 – Avocados

The healthy fats along with vitamin K in avocados protect your brain from the blood clots that can lead to stroke. And if that’s not enough, they also give you a healthy boost of vitamins C and B — so eat up!

#4 – Dark chocolate

Who said that a brain-healthy food couldn’t also be a sweet treat? Dark chocolate has flavonols, substances that are both anti-inflammatory as well as antioxidant, a double bonus for your brain.

Look for at least 70 percent cocoa — yes, that means you want to skip the milk chocolate.

#5 – Eggs

If your doctor told you eggs were bad for you, it’s time to prove them wrong because they are great for your brain — especially the yolks.

That’s because egg yolks contain choline, a chemical that helps make your happiness hormones.

#6 – Broccoli

Another choline powerhouse is broccoli.

Not only can it help your mood, it’s even been shown to help keep your memory sharp!

#7 – Coconut oil

Besides those omega-3s we talked about from fish oil, another important oil for your brain is coconut oil.

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, it’s been shown to help prevent memory loss due to aging and even help manage Alzheimer’s disease.

#8 – Extra virgin olive oil

Rounding out the oil trifecta is extra virgin olive oil. It’s chock-full of polyphenols — antioxidants that have been shown to boost memory and even improve learning.

And one more thing…

The oil has also been shown to fight proteins known as ADDLs that cause Alzheimer’s disease.

#9 – Walnuts

Another tasty snack, walnuts are a great way to boost your memory thanks to their healthy punch of vitamin E and antioxidants.

#10 – Beets

I used to hate beets as a kid, but now they are one of my favorite foods of all time; and they’re one of the healthiest foods you can eat for your brain.

Beets can actually improve your blood flow (including to your brain) to help boost your cognition.

On top of the healthy foods above, adding in brain-boosting supplements can help keep your memory sharp and optimize your focus and cognition. It should be done in a two-step process:

Step #1 – Feed your brain with phosphatidylserine (PS)

According to 64 blue ribbon studies, PS is one of the single best nutrients for rejuvenating your mind and memory. This nutrient is the key building block for billions of cells in your brain. It acts like food for your brain.

Step #2 – Rejuvenate your brain

The next step is to rejuvenate your brain using the power of Pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) and CoQ10. PQQ is a nutrient that helps support healthy cellular aging by boosting the health of the cells “energy generators” — the mitochondria. And CoQ10 boosts energy generation and supports healthy aging of your brain cells.

The post 10 foods that keep your memory sharp appeared first on Personal Liberty®.