WASHINGTON D.C.—If Joe Biden wins the Democratic nomination, his running mate will be a woman, he said Sunday. He then promised that whoever he appointed as his VP he would stand behind them at all times. This statement quickly placed a small collection of women leaders in a position of sudden discomfort.

