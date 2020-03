WASHINGTON, D.C.—In an Instagram video filmed from her posh D.C. apartment, socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on all Americans to infect themselves with the Wuhan coronavirus to prove they are accepting of viruses and diseases of all colors and nationalities.

The post Ocasio-Cortez: 'If You Don't Infect Yourself With The Coronavirus, You Are A Racist' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.