Are We Battling an Unprecedented Pandemic or Panicking at a Computer-Generated Mirage?

A new study generating a lot of buzz this week asks: How bad could an unmitigated COVID-19 pandemic get?

More than 80 percent of Americans would eventually be infected and about 2.2 million would die of the disease, according to the projections in a new modeling study by researchers at Imperial College (I.C.) in the United Kingdom. That implies a case-fatality rate of just over 0.8 percent. In this baseline scenario, in which no public health measures are taken, the death rate would peak at around 56,000 per day sometime around late June.

In order to prevent this dire scenario, the I.C. researchers calculate that the adoption of population-wide social distancing combined with home isolation of cases and school and university closure could cut death rates by more than 90 percent. By population-wide social distancing, the researchers mean that all households reduce their contact outside the household, school, or workplace by 75 percent. To suppress the epidemic and flatten the disease curve, these control measures would have to stay in place until a vaccine is developed and deployed in about 12 to 18 months. "We're doomed," my Reason colleague Robby Soave argues in the event 18 months of extreme social distancing is actually what would be required to stop the coronavirus epidemic.

Doom in the financial sense is already haunting millions of small businesses as the social distancing recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are implemented. The CDC urges a nationwide halt fo gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. President Donald Trump says that gatherings should be no larger than 10 people. In an effort to reduce mass gatherings of people as a way to slow the COVID-19 epidemic, many states have ordered "non-essential" businesses such as bars, restaurants, casinos, museums, and gyms to shut down. In addition, 39 states have ordered K-12 public schools to close. The CDC also recommends that folks diagnosed with the disease and who are mildly ill to stay home.

All of these measures aim to slow down the course of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Will they work? Interestingly, the World Health Organization (WHO) just last year did a comprehensive review of both empirical and model simulation studies on how various non-pharmaceutical measures aimed at mitigating the effects of pandemic influenza epidemics. It is somewhat surprising how low the quality of evidence provided by many of the studies cited by the WHO researchers is. Keeping in mind that the WHO report is addressing pandemic flu, not coronavirus, what did the WHO report recommend with respect to social distancing measures?