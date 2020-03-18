“Cops Break up 2 Large Weddings for Defying Coronavirus Rules”

NJ.com (Avalon Zoppo) reports:

Two weddings in Lakewood were broken up by police Tuesday night as state officials continued to warn against large gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Officers responded to the separate celebrations—one at Fountain Ballroom on Vassar Avenue and the other at Lake Terrace on Oak Street— around 8 p.m. and told venue staff that gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited, Lakewood Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said. The workers and attendees then dispersed, he said….

The article later adds that, "The state rules will … greatly disrupt the large Orthodox community in Lakewood, where gatherings play a big part of everyday life and the religion, [Mayor Raymond] Coles said. Two-thirds of the township's 100,000 residents are Orthodox."