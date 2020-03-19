9 Informative Articles Revealing Some of the Censored-Out Truths About the Coronavirus Freak-Out

Here is a previously taken-down video from an experienced British physician, who understands what is going on with the world-wide Corona virus hysteria. Read it before it is deleted again

3) And here is an important message from Dr. Lyons-Weiler, who is a Senior Research Scientist at the University of Pittsburgh:

(Note: Dr Lyons-Weiler mentions the vitamins A, C and D. My personal recommendation is to take at least 5000 IU of Vit A per day; at least 2,000 mg of Vit C per day (better to use larger doses of perhaps 5,000 – 10,000 mg per day); and 2000 – 5000 IU of Vit D per day (it is considered safe to take up to 25,000 IU per day); plus Zinc and Selenium. (The Vit A, Zinc and Selenium should be in most high quality, high potency multivitamin capsules.) Gary

3} Duty to Warn

How the COVID-19 Epidemic Will End

By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD – 3/15/2020 (841 words)

How this pandemic will end depends on how soon the medical community realizes that therapeutics are 100% essential this time.

NOW THAT SOCIAL DISTANCING is occurring in the US and other countries, and some countries are under general quarantine, what next? How long will social distancing and quarantine be in effect?

The promise of a vaccine against Coronavirus is too far off to play a role in ending the deadly and economy- smashing effects of our response to COVID-19. The move to start human trials of SAR-CoV-2 vaccines without proper animal safety studies has prompted outcries (See Moderna and US NIAID Poised to Endanger the World Population?) given the reality that SARS-CoV studies had unacceptable safety issues of pathogenic priming : animals vaccinated using Spike protein based vaccines against SARS and MERS – close cousin of SARS-CoV-2 – had worse outcomes when challenged with the virus that the vaccine was supposed to protect them against.

Even the most vocal vaccine proponents such as Paul Offit and Peter Hotez now say skipping the animal studies could result in unacceptable risks. I should point out that this week, they have joined the ranks of people using freedom of speech to “spread” vaccine skepticism.

Given the catastrophic outcomes in animal safety testing for the SARS coronavirus vaccine, we must understand that the current vaccine trials will likely fail. We must realize also that social distancing alone will be insufficient to bring a reasonably quick end to the need for social distancing and quarantine. <<SNIP>>

Clearly therapeutics will be necessary to play a role in bringing about an end to this pandemic.

(Lists of resources on this are listed here).

Here I list feasible steps that are absolutely essential for the countries to end the pandemic as quickly as possible.

Develop local testing capacity. Avoid CDC’s flawed test until they produce data showing high sensitivity and specificity of their primer probe sets. Testing will be relevant towards effective resource use, but people should not wait until they have symptoms to take steps to reduce the severity of virus-related illnesses. More Testing Issues. The utility of accurate testing should be a lesson for all respiratory virus-related illnesses and perhaps we will see a massive paradigm shift towards accurate testing and reporting of which respiratory virus individuals actually have and perhaps medicine will now abandon so-called “flu syndrome”. Plasma convalescent therapy.Each test-positive patient who has recovered should be asked to donate a liter of blood from which antibodies can be harvested. The resulting product should be screened for other viruses and then administered to those on the front lines first – nurses, MDs, medical staff – EMTS, the military, all essential personel in the “infrastructure” industries and in the food industries. Therapeutics and Prophylatic Treatments).Mass production and distribution of other therapeutics including antivirals that have shown to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 for prophylactic use in families and workplaces who have a members or co-workers who test positive for COVID-19. Herbal remedies that also show efficacy should not be discouraged – anything that might help but will not hurt should be used. A registry of treatment experiences and outcomes should be created to help identify the most efficacious treatment options. True Immune Enhancement.Increase the use of supplements that enhance and strengthen the immune system. These include vitamins such as vitamin D vitamin A and large doses of vitamin C. Encourage the uptake of micronutrients including zinc and selenium which have specifically been shown to inhibit the entry of SARS and SARS-CoV-2 into human cells. An extract of licorice root appears to have some effect. (The phrase “immune enhancement” is being mis-used to refer to a dangerous outcome due to exposure to the virus following vaccination, which should be referred to as “Pathogenic Priming”.) Increase life affirming and healthy lifestyle choices including exercise, exposure to sunlight, daily air exchange of the home and healthy avocational activities. People should be encouraged to take the time for early spring cleaning, take up a new exercise regime such as thai chi, to learn a new language or to learn a new musical instrument.

Use this time to exercise to reduce metabolic syndrome and diabetes is essential to reduce your risk of mortality. Diabetics have a 6% fatality risk. People with cardiovascular illness including hypertension have a 10% case fatality risk. Talk to your doctor about moving from ACE inhibitor blood pressure management to other options. Also talk to your doctor about adding exercise to your lifestyle to help control your diabetes.

I applaud the move taken by the banking and finance industries to help stabilize hardships visited upon families by loss of work including interest forgiveness on loans, tolerance of delayed, late or skipped payments. Mental wellness is essential for making optimal life choices.

It is time for a re-discovery the best part of ourselves. Engage in charitable acts to aid the elderly and those at most risk of serious illness.

Dr. Lyons Weiler is a Senior Research Scientist at the University of Pittsburgh where he is the Scientific Director of the Bioinformatics Analysis Core.

4] An important lecture by Harvard-trained Immunologist Dr Shiva Ayyadurai explaining what the CDC physicians don’t understand.

