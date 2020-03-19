Brickbat: Speak Up

The student union at Sheffield University, a public college in England, has informed a new free speech club that it has been classified as a "red risk." That means the student union believes the group will require a high level of staff support, and it will also bring a high level of scrutiny to the club. The free speech group must submit an application for each speaker it plans to host at least three weeks in advance of the event, and the group must receive "full and final approval" before it can host any speaker.