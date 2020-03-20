Brickbat: A Change in Plans

Fifteen years ago, the City of Atlanta acquired a long-term lease to the site of the former Bellwood Quarry and began plans for a 280-acre park. Westside Park, which is scheduled to open next year, was supposed to spur economic growth in the lower-income areas around the park. And Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appears to fear it is doing exactly that. Bottoms has imposed a 180-day moratorium on new development around the park, citing fears of gentrification. "A key pillar to the administration's comprehensive affordable housing plan is ensuring long-term residents are not priced out of the neighborhoods they have built," said Bottoms. "We know that every permit triggers some form of change in these communities, and it is of the utmost importance that development is carried out in a deliberate, fair and thoughtful manner."