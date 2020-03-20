Lawsuit Challenging N.H. Order Banning Gatherings of 50 or More People

You can see the governor's order, the motion for a temporary restraining order, and the governor's objection to the motion. The judge denied the TRO Wednesday, but scheduled a hearing for today.

I think the governor's order doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution (I can't speak to any specifically New Hampshire law questions), and will likely be upheld.

UPDATE: The N.H. Union-Leader (David Lane) reports that the judge ruled against the plaintiffs (thanks to commenter Dr. Ed for the pointer):