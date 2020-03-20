Per the Conman

I have reports of – and have seen – armed government workers in my state (VA) menacing businesses that dare to transact business. Free exchange is now a criminal offense. Of course, it has been for some time – depending on the free exchange involved. But it’s now general.

You face armed government workers – and their arms – for attempting to serve people a cup of coffee. The AGWs are prowling around local restaurants, menacing the proprietors if more than ten people are within.

The “locking down” (a term once reserved for inmates of prisons) of America passes almost without comment – and little objection. The government decrees that people are no longer free to associate; to freely transact business.

Else Hut! Hut! Hut!

Because Corona.

It is the new Answer for Everything. Or at least, the new justification for everything. Our freedom – or what we still had of it – now held at gunpoint . . . to “keep us safe.” The irony is lost on most people, who seem okay with being told they may not go work out, sit down for a meal or even have a cup of coffee anymore.

On the basis of . . . what, exactly?

Lots of sick people, yes. But how many dead people? In this country, about 150 so far. How many of these were very old people vulnerable to any sickness? People with some form of immune system debility that makes them vulnerable to any sickness?

Don’t we have a right to know that – since it bears hugely on how many otherwise healthy younger people may die as opposed to just get briefly sick?

How long will it be (the principle being the same) before the government decrees no more associating, period. In our homes . . . everywhere?

This is already happening. Mass house arrest – aka, “sheltering in place.” We are being clearly told who our owners are.

I have been trying for years to get people to understand that principles matter; that evil precedents set are always expanded upon.

Thirty years ago, the principle that it’s morally legitimate – “constitutional” – to randomly stop people and demand they produce “papers” as well as prove they are not “drunk” set a very dangerous precedent.

It did – and was expanded on. It became routine to not only subject everyone to police inquisitions on the theory that someone might be a “drunk” – but that they might also be an “evildoer.”

And now, “sick.”

Read the Whole Article

The post Per the Conman appeared first on LewRockwell.