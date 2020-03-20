I offer this video from Jonathan Pageau on the symbolism of epidemics. It is 30 minutes, and well worth your time. He makes several wonderful points and observations of the insanity of what is going on today, all interpreted through his Christian (Orthodox) symbolic lens – yet perfectly accessible and meaningful to even the die-hard atheist.

Second, this editorial (h/t LRC) summarizing the views of a Stanford professor on the matter, with a link to the professor’s original editorial. This professor is no flake:

John P.A. Ioannidis is professor of medicine, of epidemiology and population health, of biomedical data science, and of statistics at Stanford University and co-director of Stanford’s Meta-Research Innovation Center.

I continue to believe that this virus has blown to diabolical proportion in order to cover for the financial system that was going to collapse in any case: the system isn’t collapsing because of the virus; the virus is the pretext invented to deflect blame for the collapse.

Events daily only reinforce this view. Will people die? Of course, just as they do from the flu. Will the numbers be accurate, with an accurate analysis of the factors causing death? No chance, as this will destroy the narrative.

Whatever happens, the state will use it for its aggrandizement. If relatively few deaths are attributed to this virus, it will be because the state took draconian measures – and these measures must be permanent and permanently available. If many deaths are attributed to the virus, it will be because the state did not have enough power, and evermore power will be stolen from us.

Almost hourly, more cities, counties and states are suggesting, advising, or requiring us to shelter in place. In a land that had some understanding of the world, we would know this as martial law.

Perhaps soon enough the entire country will be under such orders. Then what?

Exodus 12: 7 And they shall take of the blood, and strike it on the two side posts and on the upper door post of the houses, wherein they shall eat it. 12 For I will pass through the land of Egypt this night, and will smite all the firstborn in the land of Egypt, both man and beast; and against all the gods of Egypt I will execute judgment: I am the Lord. 13 And the blood shall be to you for a token upon the houses where ye are: and when I see the blood, I will pass over you, and the plague shall not be upon you to destroy you, when I smite the land of Egypt.

Hopefully you have painted blood on your door posts.

