Spring Breakers Arrange Scattered Corpses To Spell Out #YOLO

MIAMI, FL—It's spring break and, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, America's young and sexy beachgoers have some rays to catch. It's going to take a lot more than a deadly pandemic to stop these party animals from getting wet and wild in their natural habitat. While Spring breakers on the Florida coast are dying of the spreading COVID-19 virus, one thing lives on: their right to party. Recent aerial photographs reveal that the recently deceased funsters have been arranged on the beach to spell #YOLO — a popular acronym that stands for the inspirational axiom "You Only Live Once".

