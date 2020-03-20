This Is Madness, and You Will Now Be Required to Build Your Own Prisons!

“I admit that I myself am far from having a complete command of every topic I touch on, but my knowledge of my subject is always greater than the interest or the understanding of my auditors. You see, there is one very good thing about mankind; the mediocre masses make very few demands of the mediocrities of a higher order, submitting stupidly and cheerfully to their guidance” ~ Alfred de Vigny, Stello

The newest pandemic to strike America, and the rest of the world as well, is a disease with many strains of the gene called “stupidity.” I have not in my lifetime seen this much ignorance displayed by so many all at the same time. Something so normal as a minor flu has stilled the earth, and has caused almost all of humanity to be consumed by fear and a total lack of logical thought. It is even worse than I present here, as people are going against each other, monitoring their neighbors for the state, hiding in their homes as ordered, closing their businesses, voluntarily leaving their jobs, and cowering to the false authority of a government that is pretending to be God on high.

As of this writing, a little over 10,000 people have supposedly died from this so-called coronavirus, and that number is most likely much overstated. All this as 300,000 to 700,000 will die worldwide this year from the common flu. This is no pandemic; it is madness. Why are so many so blind?

There are so many totalitarian agendas being met, that little will be left for the ruling elite to accomplish, as the entirety of the population is making it easy for the government to turn this country into an authoritarian cesspool. What is ahead is rule by the few over a weak and mindless proletariat. If the real criminals were as easy to round up and control as the collective society of America, there would be no crime. Instead, the criminals will remain in power, while the rest of this pathetic populace will house in their own prisons.

Propaganda at this level is unheard of, and this moment in time will go down as the most absurd and fantastical idiocy in the history of man. All should fear for their very lives, but not due to any fake virus or pandemic, but because they have submitted to an absurdity beyond the imagination of the sane. Apparently, the world we have known is over, and the new world order that will replace it will be one of total control. This is not science fiction; it is now reality.

There is no way to know for sure if this alleged new virus is real or fake, but what is certain is that people worldwide have accepted the hype, and are panicking to an extent that is sheer lunacy. The most likely and most plausible cause of this virus is that this flu strain, regardless that it is not what is being projected, was created in a lab, and if that is accurate, then this entire takeover of the world economy was purposely planned far in advance. This is how the ruling elite and their pawns in government do things, and the only new aspect of this is the severity of the propaganda, and the ludicrous lack of response to those lies by the common collective hordes of sleeplike drones.

The economy as it has existed is finished, and a new system will be forthcoming. Cash will have to be eliminated, whether it be due to a false threat of contagion or not, but a new fully controlled system will be implemented over time, and it will be digitally controlled. This will allow for the monetary system to be used to force people into compliance with all state rules and restrictions, because all access to life-sustaining needs will be subject to behavior and credit scores. This system that is coming is one that relies on a central grid controlled by a hidden governing body beholding to the master planners. This is called technocracy, and given that this coup is successful, it will in time become the norm.

Resistance will most likely be absent, just as it has been so far, mainly because once this economy is purged, and the financial collapse is complete, the destruction of current savings will be evident. This leaves most everyone vulnerable and dependent on government, just as is planned. Without freedom of movement, productive jobs, food, staples, and without wealth, little will remain for the lowly citizen other than to comply with state mandates in order to survive.

Trump, the dictator puppet in charge, has the power to ground all flights, to halt all stock trading for markets, and also could order all to stay in their homes by force of law. This would be nothing less than planned totalitarian rule by fiat, and would cause the end of many lives, and forever alter the lives of all remaining. Any left standing would be subject to martial law. This is not only possible, but could be coming soon.

This is what the “American people” have allowed by their apathetic behavior and indifference, and by their selfish desire for undeserved and unattainable equality. What will be left after this takeover will be an empty existence, and all will be equal, as all will be slaves. This is really happening, and is not temporary, but will be the new normal if a total revolt by the masses is not forthcoming. Be prepared for the worst mankind can dish out, because what will come of this is pure hell!

