



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Coronavirus Loserthink examples

Suggestion: Better coronavirus graphics?

Suggestion: Debit cards? Representative Tlaib

Psychology of toilet paper panic

Stop pretending Joe Biden is capable

Temporary suspension of civil liberties

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 865 Scott Adams PART2: Good Morning, Shut-Ins. Let’s Sip! appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.