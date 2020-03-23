Allen v. Cooper is an excellent opinion for teaching Sovereign Immunity

The "congruent and proportional" test is one of the toughest doctrines to teach in constitutional law. The interplay between Boerne v. Flores, Florida Prepaid, and Kimmel is complicated and gives students difficulties. I would highly recommend Allen v. Cooper as a good teaching case. Justice Kagan's majority opinion is tight, and pithily summarizes all of the leading doctrines.

Consider these paragraphs:

For an abrogation statute to be "appropriate" under Section 5, it must be tailored to "remedy or prevent" conduct infringing the Fourteenth Amendment's substantive prohibitions. City of Boerne v. Flores (1997). Congress can permit suits against States for actual violations of the rights guaranteed in Section 1. And to deter those violations, it can allow suits against States for "a somewhat broader swath of conduct," including acts constitutional in themselves. Kimel. But Congress cannot use its "power to enforce" the Fourteenth Amendment to alter what that Amendment bars. Kimel (prohibiting Congress from "substantively redefin[ing]" the Fourteenth Amendment's requirements). That means a congressional abrogation is valid under Section 5 only if it sufficiently connects to conduct courts have held Section 1 to proscribe.

To decide whether a law passes muster, this Court has framed a type of means-end test. For Congress's action to fall within its Section 5 authority, we have said, "[t]here must be a congruence and proportionality between the injury to be prevented or remedied and the means adopted to that end." Boerne. On the one hand, courts are to consider the constitutional problem Congress faced—both the nature and the extent of state conduct violating the Fourteenth Amendment. That assessment usually (though not inevitably) focuses on the legislative record, which shows the evidence Congress had before it of a constitutional wrong. See Florida Prepaid. On the other hand, courts are to examine the scope of the response Congress chose to address that injury. Here, a critical question is how far, and for what reasons, Congress has gone beyond redressing actual constitutional violations. Hard problems often require forceful responses and, as noted above, Section 5 allows Congress to "enact[] reasonably prophylactic legislation" to deter constitutional harm. Kimel; Boerne (Congress's conclusions on that score are "entitled to much deference"). But "[s]trong measures appropriate to address one harm may be an unwarranted response to another, lesser one." Boerne. Always, what Congress has done must be in keeping with the Fourteenth Amendment rules it has the power to "enforce."